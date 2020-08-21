WorldTechnology

Whatsapp faces global outage, services now restored

By Pratidin Bureau
Facebook-owned messaging app Whatsapp went down for several users across the globe late Thursday night. A number of users reported connection loss and also not being able to send or receive messages in various parts of the world due to the outage.

Whatsapp features tracker, Wabetainfo first reported the issue with a tweet.

“Whatsapp is experiencing a partial outage for several users. It’s not possible to use the service because the server is down. Note that some users might still be able to use the service,” said Wabetainfo.

As per the latest report by Wabetainfo, Whatsapp has now restored its services.

According to DownDetector, the outage was majorly experienced in the South America region and some parts of the US. The issue was seen around 9pm last evening with over 66 percent of users facing connection issues, 32 percent of users unable to send or receive messages and one percent of users having trouble logging in to their accounts.

Whatsapp went down on the same day Google services abruptly stopped working for users in several countries including India. The users were unable to send or receive emails or upload attachments during the downtime.

Google however restored the services after being not functional for many hours.

