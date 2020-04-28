Technology

WhatsApp increases video call limit

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the lockdown of Coronavirus, looking at the growing demand for video calling apps across several platforms, WhatsApp has finally rolled out an update that extends the limit of participants in a single video call to eight people.

The instant messaging service earlier allowed only four people to interact over a video call on the medium.

According to reports, users can download the latest update from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to increase the limit of participants during a video call on the messaging app.

