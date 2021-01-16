Whatsapp Postpones New Privacy Policy After Backlash

Amid massive backlash and rising concerns over its privacy policy, Whatsapp has announced that it has delayed the implementation of its new privacy policy by three months.

The policy change was originally scheduled to come into effect on February 8, but due to “concerns over misinformation” the decision was taken to postpone it, an official statement by the company stated.

“We`re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We`re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security work on Whatsapp. We`ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15,” the statement read.

Tens of millions of its users moved to other messaging platforms like Signal and Telegram over its new privacy policy which was misconstrued that user data from the app will be shared with parent company Facebook, despite previously pledging never to do so. Many have also started believing that the company could now read people’s conversations and other personal data.

Initially, users were told to they must accept the new terms by February 8, or not be able to access WhatsApp at all. However, after unrest from users on Twitter, WhatsApp has confirmed that this will be extended until May 15 so users have time to ‘review’ the changes more fully.