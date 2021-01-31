WHO, ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

The World Health Organization, Russian Politician Alexei Navalny, and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg are nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The Black Lives Matter movement has been also nominated for the 2021 Nobel peace prize for the way its call for systemic change has spread around the world.

According to a Reuters survey of Norwegian lawmakers, nominees include Thunberg, Navalny, the WHO and its COVAX programme to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries. Thunberg was named as one of “the foremost spokespeople in the fight against the climate crisis”, with the campaigning group she co-founded, Fridays for Future, also receiving a nod. Navalny, nominated by Russian academics, was named for his “efforts for a peaceful democratisation of Russia” by Norwegian former minister Ola Elvestuen.

Norwegian Nobel Committee selects the recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize each year on behalf of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel’s estate, based on instructions of Nobel’s will. The deadline for this year’s submission is 1 February, and by the end of March the committee prepares a shortlist. The winner is chosen in October and the award ceremony is scheduled for 10 December.

Other names are Belarusian activists Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo for their “fight for a fair election and inspiration for peaceful resistance”,

Another, Jette Christensen, also named the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a human rights group, and IUSTITIA, a group of Polish judges defending civil rights, Former U.S. President Donald Trump, NATO, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) nominated for the prestigious prize.