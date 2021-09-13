COVID-19: WHO Congratulates India For Inoculating Over 74 Cr Beneficiaries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

“@WHO congratulates #India for accelerating #COVID19 vaccination,” the official Twitter handle of WHO South-East Asia tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38Cr (74,38,37,643) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,64,949 sessions.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country for crossing the 75 crore mark in the 75th year of Independence, terming the vaccination drive as “the world’s largest vaccination campaign”.

“Congratulations India! PM @NarendraModi With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, the world’s largest vaccination campaign is continuously creating new dimensions.#AazadiKaAmritMahotsav That is, in the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations,” he tweeted.