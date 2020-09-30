“Who Is Responsible If All Innocent?” – Owaisi On Babri Verdict

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board would be appealing in the high court against the judgment made by the special CBI court today that acquitted all 32 accused in the case including L K Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Owaisi described it as a black day in the Indian judiciary and alleged that the judgment was given only to satisfy the Hindutva ideology.

“Muslims of India have not got justice. I request the AIMPLB to go in for an appeal against the judgment,” he said.

He added that the Supreme Court (SC) on November 9 last year had clearly held that the demolition of Babri Masjid was clear illegality and “egregious violation of the rule of law”.

“Now, I want to know whether the Babri Masjid was razed to the ground mysteriously on December 6, 1992 and whether it was also a mystery behind placing of idols of Ram in the mosque in late 1940s or behind opening of locks of the masjid during the Rajiv Gandhi regime?” Owaisi asked.

Owaisi alleged that they had created a violent political climate in the country. He also sought to know from the court as to who was responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid if everybody was innocent.

“Wherever Advani’s Rath Yatra was taken out, there was violence and killing of innocents,” he said.

It is also noteworthy that CBI judge S K Yadav did not accept newspapers and video cassettes as evidence while delivering the verdict in the 28-year old case.

The court said there was no conclusive proof against them and added that it was not pre-planned.