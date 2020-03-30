Who is the first Corona Virus patient of the World?

A 57-year-old female shrimp seller in China’s Wuhan city is now considered to be the first patient in the world affected by Coronavirus and incidentally, she made full recovery in January itself.

She is now called the coronavirus ‘patient zero’. According to reports, the patient was selling shrimps at the Huanan Seafood Market on December 10 when she developed a cold

Believing she had the common flu, Wei went to a local clinic for treatment where she was given an injection, the Mirror UK reported.

However, Wei continued to feel weak and visited Eleventh Hospital in Wuhan a day later.

The feeling of lethargy persisted and Wei visited one of the biggest medical facilities in the region — Wuhan Union Hospital — on December 16.

At the Union Hospital, Wei was told her sickness was “ruthless” and that many from Huanan Market had visited the hospital with matching symptoms.

At the end of December, Wei was quarantined when doctors related the emergence of the coronavirus with the seafood market, the Mirror quoted Chinese news outlet The Paper.

The so-called “live market” has been closed indefinitely following the coronavirus outbreak.

Wei regained her health in January. The Covid-19 ‘patient zero’ believes she got the disease from a toilet she shared with meat sellers in the market. She said several vendors trading close to her also contracted the killer disease.

In a release, Wuhan Municipal Health Commission confirmed Wei was among the first 27 patients to test positive for COVID-19 and one of 24 cases directly related to the market.

Wei said the virus death toll could have been lower if the government had “acted sooner”.

Though identified as ‘patient zero’, Wei may not be the first person to have contracted coronavirus in China, the report said.