WHO lauds India’s efforts in battling COVID

The World Health Organisation (WHO) praised the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efforts in dealing with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Henk Bekedam, WHO Representative to India, said that he was impressed and satisfied to see the commitment of the Indian government towards tackling the health crisis.

“The commitments from the Indian government and from the top-level, Prime Minister’s office and he himself has been enormous, has been very good and impressive. India is doing quite well,” he said.

In India, the total positive cases of coronavirus have risen to 126 while three people – a 64-year-old man in Maharashtra, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi and a 76-year-old man in Karnataka, have died due to the infection so far.

Last week, the WHO had declared coronavirus or COVID-19 a pandemic after it spread to over 150 countries across the world.

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in India, the Central government has been pulling out all the stops to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.