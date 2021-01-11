WHO Officials To Visit China On Jan 14 To Probe COVID Origins

A group of international experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is scheduled to arrive in China on January 14 (Thursday) to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

The vice-minister of the National Health Commission Zeng Yixin, during a news conference on Saturday, said that China has attached high importance to tracing the origins of the novel coronavirus and supports cooperation between China and the WHO on the issue, ANI reported.

The decision came after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed disappointment over China not finalising the permissions for their arrival in the country.

It may be stated that China has already managed to control further infections while many other countries are still battling to curb the virus.

Additionally, a citizen journalist in China, Zhang Zhan, who was detained in May for her live stream reporting from Wuhan over COVID-19, has been sentenced to four years of imprisonment last month, a Hong Kong media outlet reported.

The global COVID-19 tally have crossed 9 million and over 1.93 million have died from the virus.