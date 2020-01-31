Who paid Jamia shooter? Asks Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked who had paid the Jamia shooter, while Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP leaders of inciting hate by giving provocative speeches.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi she asked “what kind of Delhi he wants to build” and asked people whether they stand with development or with chaos.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP saying that while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was giving pens and computers in hands of the children and dreams of the entrepreneurship, the saffron party was giving guns and hate.

He further asked the public what they want to give their children and urged them to vote for his party on February 8.

The Delhi CM was referring to the Jamia firing incident where a gunman brandishing a country-made pistol fired on protestors taking out a procession from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat injuring one student in the process.

Calling it a well-planned conspiracy, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that because of fear of loss in the upcoming polls the BJP wants to create a riot-like situation in the national capital.