Who will hear the pleas against CAA in SC

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the pleas.

SA Bobde was appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India on 18 November 2019 and his tenure will end on 23 April 2021. He has been a part of Benches that delivered the Ayodhya verdict, the Aadhaar judgment and the case in which it was declared that right to privacy as a fundamental right of an individual. He was also a part of a three-member in-house committee, which gave a clean chit to former CJI Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment complaint against him.

Justice Nazeer, 61, first enrolled as an advocate in 1983 in the Karnataka High Court. He was later appointed an additional judge in the High Court in 2003. Justice Nazeer was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on 17 February 2017. Justice Nazeer was also a part of the bench that decided to criminalize Triple Talaq other than Ayodhya verdict. He was recently given Z Plus security after reports that he and his family are under threat from Popular Front of India (PFI).

Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s elevation from the Delhi High Court to the Supreme Court was decided on 16 January last year. Khanna was 33rd in the combined seniority of high court judges on an all-India basis and his elevation sparked protests and criticism within the legal community. He is in line to become the CJI in November 2024 for a term of seven months. During his tenure at the Delhi High Court, Justice Khanna authored or co-authored over 3,100 verdicts.