“Why Cannot Hyderabad Be Renamed To Bhagyanagar?” – Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, during a roadshow in Hyderabad, said if Faizabad can be renamed to Ayodhya, why cannot Hyderabad be renamed to ‘Bhagyanagar’.

“Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can become ‘Bhagyanagar’. I said, ‘why not?’ I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came to power in UP. Why cannot Hyderabad become a ‘Bhagyanagar’? he said.

Addressing gatherings in Jeedimetla and Kukatpally, he recalled that Hyderabad had merged with the country under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, adding that when the Nizam tried to merge Hyderabad with Pakistan, the people revolted and Patel merged Hyderabad State with India. He said that the family members of Nizam, who obstructed developmental activities, had to be taught befitting lessons.

He further pointed out that several Hyderabadis had come forward to participate in the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya with generous contributions. He also applauded Modi for getting the chance for Bhoomi Puja to construct the Ram mandir.

Taking a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Yogi said the TRS government is all about KCR and his family and their ‘mitra mandal’ (friends circle). He asked as to why the state government did not deposit 10,000 in the bank accounts of flood-affected families. He alleged that all the money went “into the kitty” of TRS leaders and activists.

Apart from UP CM Yogi, several other high profile BJP leaders were roped in to undertake poll campaigns in the city including Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and national party president JP Nadda.

He further appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for BJP and be assured of a more vibrant Hyderabad in the days ahead.

The comments from Yogi drew sharp retort from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who was also campaigning for his party in Karwan area in the city.

“… Your entire generation will end but Hyderabad’s name will remain as Hyderabad, the elections are between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar, and if your want Hyderabad not be renamed then vote for Majlis,” he retorted.

“They want to rename. They (BJP) want to rename everything. Your name will be changed but Hyderabad will not be renamed. Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister comes here and says he will rename Hyderabad. Have you taken a contract for this?” he added.