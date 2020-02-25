Why Trump’s India Trip strategically important for both countries

U.S. President Donald Trump’s first state visit to India signifies the growing strength of the bilateral relationship between Washington and New Delhi.

Addressing the ‘Namaste Trump‘ event at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday.

One area where India and the U.S. have increased co-operation is defense procurement. Recently, India approved plans to purchase 24 military helicopters worth $2.6 billion from American defense firm Lockheed Martin for the Indian Navy.

The US President’s 36 hours in the country offer a sentimental boost as it struggles to deal with the economic slowdown and backlash over the CAA.

Texas, Michigan, Florida, and Pennsylvania where Indian-American voters could impact Trump’s fortunes in the US elections. Texas, the second-largest state of America, has 38 seats in the US electoral college. There are about 400,000 Indians in Texas, of which 300,000 are likely to vote. And that can actually swing Texas’ potential.

New Delhi has inked more defense deals with Washington in recent years, even though, traditionally, India’s longstanding defense supplier had been Russia. Defense purchases from the U.S. since 2007 reached $17 billion.

US President Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania, arrived in Delhi after completing their engagements in Ahmedabad and taking a family trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

On Day 2 of his visit, the US President gets ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will then hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will meet President Ram Nath Kovind before leaving for the United States by his special flight at 10 tonight.