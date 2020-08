Wife of Sonitpur DC Infected By COVID-19

The wife of Sonipur DC Manvendra Pratap Singh, Dr. Arpana Singh, has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per latest inputs, Dr. Singh has been shifted to Guwahati for treatment.

Just yesterday, the wife of Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi had tested positive for the virus.

Many politicians and top-notch public employees and their family members have been infected by the virus so far.