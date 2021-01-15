Wild Buffalo Shot Dead By Forest Officials After It Killed 2 Men

A wild buffalo was shot down by forest officials on Friday after it killed two people and injured three others in Biswanath district.

According to sources, the wild buffalo strayed out from Kaziranga National Park and attacked at least five people in Biswanath’s Matak and Kumalia.

Following the incident, the injured individuals were admitted to a local hospital. Two of them however succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, an irate mob torched a local forest range office and an official vehicle after the death of the persons.

It may be mentioned that the forest officials shot dead the buffalo when it charged at the team.