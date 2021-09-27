Wild Elephant Goes Berserk; Kills Cattle, Damages Property In Baksa

A wild elephant went on a rampage in Assam’s Baksa district by entering a village, killing cattle, and causing damage to property on Monday morning.

The situation has triggered panic among locals of Bagarikhuti no 2 in Guwabari area in Nagrijuli.

The owner of the cow that was killed by the elephant said the wild elephant charged towards them and entered his house.

It destroyed paddy fields, banana plantations in the area as well as few bicycles.

The wild elephant has been wreaking havoc in Latibari, Guabari, Kauli, and other areas of the district since the past few days.