Wild Elephant Kills 1 In Guwahati

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Wild Elephant Kills 1

Once again, an incident of man-elephant conflict has been reported at Basistha area in Guwahati City.

A man had been killed by trampling of elephant near Bhima Sankar Temple in Guwahati.

The man who had been killed is identified at Jama.

Related News

Morigaon Police Shoots Rapist

Sec 144 Clamped In Kamrup Rural

COVID-19 Assam: 2,669 New Cases, 38 Deaths Recorded Today

Rijiju, Khandu Condole Death Of Arunachal Based Scribe From…

Meanwhile, the incident has created huge tremor in the Bhima Sankar Temple neighbourhood.

The city has reported a number of wild elephant incidents in the recent times.

This is due to the monsoon season as well as the wild elephant not having enough food to eat and their much required space and privacy which is why they come down to human habitation in search of food and living space.

The government of Assam should take serious necessary steps to control the man-elephant conflict that is taking lives of people as well as the elephants.

It should be made mandatory that no human habitation shall be allowed at areas which are home to these wild animals without tight protection.

Also Read: Wild Elephant Kills One In Karbi Anglong
You might also like
Top Stories

78th Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland Bags Best Film| Full Winners List

Assam

Monsoon- Boon For Humans Curse For Animals

Assam

Coronavirus: Sonowal not to attend public programs

National

Centre Warn States, UTs Against Lowering of Covid Norms

Top Stories

Clause VI vs. Bodo Treaty

World

Trump bans H-1B visas, major setback to Indian IT firms

Comments
Loading...