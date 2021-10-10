Wild Elephant Tramples Woman To Death In Golaghat

A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Golaghat district, a Forest and Environment Department release stated.

The incident took place when the woman identified as Jyoti Tanti was on her way to take bath in river Dhansiri at 6 am on Saturday when the wild elephant attacked her at Bahbariline under Bokial beat of Golaghat Forest Range killing her on the spot, the release said.

Her body was recovered by police and forest personnel who sent it to SKK Civil Hospital, Golaghat for post mortem. Assistant Conservator of Forest, in charge of Golaghat Range, has been asked to collect documents of the deceased to start the process for sanction of ex-gratia, it added.