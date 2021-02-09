Wildlife Health & Research Institute To Come Up In Assam

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid foundation stone of the Institute of Wildlife Health & Research (IWH&R) at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district.

Covering an area of 120 bighas of land, the IWH&R will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore and is slated to be completed within 2 years.

The institute will have departments of Wildlife Health and Diagnostics, Wildlife Forensics, Wildlife Clinical Research, Wildlife Crisis Management and Translocation, Wildlife Informatics, Wildlife Public Policy and Cooperation.

Speaking on the event, CM Sonowal said Assam is globally famous for its rich natural heritage including the variety of flora and fauna and setting up such an institute would help in the preservation of the rich biodiversity of the state.