Wildlife Make it to Road Due to Increasing Human Habitation in Guwahati

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Wildlife Havoc in Ghy

Wild Animals have started roaming around Guwahati creating havoc amid people in the recent days.

On Thursday night, a leopard was reportedly seen resting on the highway corner at Pandu area of Guwahati.

While a couple of wild elephant were seen to be eating from a Guwahati Municipal Corporation dustbin at Satgaon on Friday morning.

Related News

Meghalaya: Another body Recovered from the Flooded Coal Mine

Congress to Launch 10-Day Nationwide Protest from July 7

India Logs 51,667 Fresh Cases of COVID-19 In the Last 24 Hrs

Defunct Nagaon Paper Mill Employee Dies, Death Toll Reaches…

As per sources, the wild elephants came from Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food.

With the visit of wild elephants early in the morning, terror filled among the locals of Satgaon.

Similarly, terror filled at Pandu area after a leopard was spotted at the Pandu-Kamakhya Route in the city.

With the increase of human habitation in and around Guwahati, the wild animals of the area are losing their personal space.

The human invading the wildlife spaces have resulted in the scarcity of food for these animals.

As a result, the conflict between these wild lives and human is seen to be increasing causing deaths to both man and animals.

Also Read: Wildlife Health & Research Institute To Come Up In Assam
You might also like
Sports

Mohun Bagan Clinch I-League Title

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

National

PM Modi pays tribute to Parrikar

Top Stories

Could PUBG Mobile be banned in India?

Assam

65th Wildlife Week celebrated in Assam

Top Stories

Assam wants Bangladeshi to be released after 5 years

Comments
Loading...