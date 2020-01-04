‘Will adopt Kejriwal’s model in education & health sectors’: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday called on President of India Ram Nath Kovind, former President Pranab Mukherjee and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and said he will “adopt” the Delhi government’s model in the education and health sectors.

Soren, who is also the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief, met the former President at his residence. After meeting Mukherjee, Soren took to Twitter and wrote: “I met the former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi as a courtesy call and gave him the new year wishes from the 3.5 crore people of Jharkhand.”

Soren also shared the photographs of his meeting with the former President.

The JMM chief then drove to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener’s residence in the Civil Lines area.

It was a pleasure to meet Shri .@ArvindKejriwal 'ji Chief Minister of Delhi & extend warm wishes from Jharkhand. We also discussed about the stellar public education & health initiatives undertaken by @AamAadmiParty govt. Inspired to implement similar initiatives in Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/XL0pSDOYll — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 3, 2020

After meeting Kejriwal, Soren shared the pictures of his meeting on Twitter and wrote: “It was a pleasure to meet Arvind Kejriwalji and extend warm wishes from Jharkhand. We also discussed about the stellar public education and health initiatives undertaken by AAP government. Inspired to implement similar initiatives in Jharkhand.”

Kejriwal also responded to Soren and said, “It was a pleasure to receive Hemant Sorenji. I congratulate him for taking over as Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Jharkhand will definitely progress under his dynamic leadership. Both states will learn from each other.”