Will Assam Run Out of Oxygen?

Assam may run out of oxygen for patients. The situation may turn ugly if the rate of COVID-19 infection doesn’t ebb.

This was suggested by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today in a press meet held at Janata Bhawan.

Shedding light on the dangerous and tricky situation that the state may face in the ensuing days, he said that the consumption of oxygen in Assam with respect to COVID-19 patients has gone up to 8.25 metric tones in this month against 5 metric tones consumed in July.

Moreover, of the total consumption of oxygen in this month, around 25 tones of oxygen have been consumed by non-COVID patients, taking the total consumption (COVID+non-COVID) to around 33 metric tones.

This, however, comes in the backdrop of the fact that the total oxygen production capacity of Assam on a daily basis is 37.86 metric tones. Therefore, there might be a mismatch between demand and supply of oxygen in the coming days, given the COVID-19 scenario takes an uglier turn.

The Minister, nonetheless, assured that the state is in talks with certain other states including West Bengal to safeguard the people against this eventuality.

He, therefore, urged people not to flout social distancing norms, and to keep their masks on.