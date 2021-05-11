‘Will Continue as BJP State Prez for next 6 Months’: Ranjit Kr Dass

The newly inducted minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, Ranjit Kumar Dass will continue as the BJP, Assam Pradesh President for the next six months. Dass confirmed his continuation as the President of the party after taking oath as the minister on Monday.

Dass said that though BJP follows one man one post rule, he can continue to be the party President for 6 months and this is as per the party rules. “I will continue to be the Assam BJP President for the next 6 months. There is not going to be any changes to the party President position,” Dass said.

According to reports, the names of Dilip Saikia, Ramen Deka, and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa have been doing the rounds as the next BJP President.

