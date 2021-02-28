“Will Form Govt With 70 Seats”: Hagrama After Joining Mahajath

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary, just a day after joining the Congress-led coalition, said they would get absolute majority in the upcoming Assam polls and form the government with 70 seats.

“We will definitely form the government. We have to oust the BJP from Assam. Sixty-four seats are required to form the government. We will get 70,” Mohilary said during a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday.

Earlier yesterday, Mohilary announced that the BPF is quitting the alliance with the BJP and will join the Congress-led coalition.

“To work for Peace, Unity, and Development and to bring a stable government, free from corruption in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with MAHAJATH. BPF shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP. In the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election BPF shall work hand to hand with Mahajath,” BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary said in a statement on Facebook.

Notably, the BPF had won 12 of the state’s 126 seats in the last assembly elections and joined the BJP-led alliance. But the BJP later dumped the BPF and joined hands with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) to gain a majority and rule the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The BJP is currently the single largest party in the 126-member Assam house with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BPF now have 13 and 11 lawmakers respectively.

It may be noted that Congress will not be going solo against the BJP for the first time. The party has allied with once arch-rival – Badaruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is also likely to come to into alliance with Congress.

The 126-seat Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases starting March 27 through April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.