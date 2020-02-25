Will Go Ahead with Indefinite Fast in jail: Akhil

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
0

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi and other KMSS leaders Dharjya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal, Manash Konwar were produced at a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Gogoi said that they would proceed on an indefinite hunger strike in jail from March 1. Akhil appealed to people to continue with the agitation against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Gogoi was leading the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) movement in upper Assam and was arrested by the police from Jorhat on December 12. He was later handed over to NIA.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Technology

After Mars, ISRO turns eye on Venus

Regional

AGP likely to contest LS polls alone

World

World’s shortest man dies in Nepal at 27

Top Stories

Bharat Bandh: Rakibul detained

National

Wife, lover killed Hindu leader

Regional

CAB: Massive Protests In Tripura & Meghalaya

Comments
Loading...