Will Go Ahead with Indefinite Fast in jail: Akhil

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi and other KMSS leaders Dharjya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal, Manash Konwar were produced at a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Gogoi said that they would proceed on an indefinite hunger strike in jail from March 1. Akhil appealed to people to continue with the agitation against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Gogoi was leading the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) movement in upper Assam and was arrested by the police from Jorhat on December 12. He was later handed over to NIA.