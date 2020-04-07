Will lockdown be lifted on April 14?

The answer is perhaps yes but certainly with some definite restriction. Although there are no official words out, the most likely plan is to open the districts where the incident of Coronavirus is less than 15 but restricting private transport and completely closing interstate transport.

The indication from the government is that post-April 14, there is going to be no blanket lifting of the lockdown. The discussion agendas on the table are all built around a staggered exit with a timeline that is yet to be drawn.

There may be “rational lockdown” which involves a micro-managed staggered exit formula. The government assessment is that the lockdown has proved to be an effective instrument in the battle against the virus. But it is hurting the public and the economy.

State governments are expected to send their reports by the end of this week and prime minister may hold another round of discussions with all chief ministers.

Most chief ministers are working on state-specific windows of easing the lockdown to make space for important annual exercise like the harvesting of crops. Already states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have announced some relaxation for labourers involved in harvesting wheat and other crops.

In Assam tea industry is certainly to be relaxed by April 15 as crucial days are lost in the last three weeks and tea buses need regular maintenance.

The government does not want to push for a quick exit fearing it may end the high degree of social distancing achieved during the lockdown. That’s why it wants the government and private sector to come together to find a way out.

The biggest challenge faced is — what next for the surface, air and water transport. States are still not in favour of interstate movement which rules out the movement of buses, etc. Though railways is a central entity, trains cannot be operated until the states give their consent.

Indian Railways has already created a working formula to ensure that freight, which includes an uninterrupted supply of essentials like sugar, salt and edible oil for the consumption of the common man during the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19. The loading, transportation and unloading of these essential commodities have been in progress in full swing during this period.

The government’s biggest worry is the large industrial units run by private corporate houses. Their operations, directly and indirectly, employ crores of people. Plus the lockdown is hurting their balance sheets, which will destroy their financial sustainability. Eyeing the future prospects of the economy, today in the cabinet meeting, the prime minister asked all ministries to prepare a business continuity plan to fight the economic impact of Covid-19.