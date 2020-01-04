Will Not Accept a Single Bangladeshi: Lurin Jyoti

Thousands thronged to participate in the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Nagaon organized by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chattra Parishad (AJYCP).

The agitation was attended by intellectuals, lawyers, students, artists, doctors, writers, senior citizens and journalists amongst others.

Addressing the gathering, AASU General Secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said that the people of Assam will not rest until the citizenship law is scrapped and that they will fight till their last breath to save the state from foreigners’.

He said that a fire is burning in the heart of every Assamese. The Centre has imposed the CAA in the state forcefully disregarding concerns of the people. “We cannot take the burden of illegal immigrants entering the state after 1971, be it Hindu or Muslim. Assam is not the dumping ground of illegal Bangladeshis and therefore, not a single Bangladeshis will be accepted under the new citizenship law,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi said that the BJP mentioned 26 lakhs jobs in the election manifesto but till date the government has not even provided 1 lakh jobs to the unemployed. “By killing five innocent lives, the government said that they respect democratic protests. This is the government of murder and now they are conspiring the secret killings,” said Gogoi.