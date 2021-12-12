Will Not Accept Compensation Until Justice Is Served, AFSPA Repealed : OVC

It vehemently clarified that no compensation would be accepted unless their demands were met.

The family members of the victims and the villagers of Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district on Sunday said that will not accept any compensation.

They said that until the security forces personnel involved in the botched operation that killed 14 civilians were arrested and the draconian AFSPA was repealed, they would not accept any compensation.

The clarification of their stance on the compensation was issued on Sunday by the Oting Village Council (OVC). It was issued by Longwang Konyak, chairman of the council, Tahwang Angh, Chingwang Dy. Angh, Mongnei GB and Nyanei GB.

The notification read, “Village Council Oting and victim family will not receive until and unless the culprits of 21st Para Commandos of the Indian Armed Force are brought to justice before the civil code of law and repealed Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) from the entire Northeastern region of India”.

Through the clarification, the council informed that it had received an amount of ₹18,30,000 in an envelope, brought before it by the Minister and Deputy Commissioner of Mon.

The notification read, “It was on December 5, 2021 (Sunday), when we the people of Oting were busy facing and struggling with the crucial period of time with post-mortem, Konyak Union meeting, funeral arrangement, receiving guest, etc. This envelope containing an amount of Rs. 18,30,000 (Eighteen lakhs thirty thousand only) was brought before the Village Council by our Minister and Deputy Commissioner, Mon”.

Saying that it assumed that the amount was as a token of love and a gift from the minister Paiwang Konyak, who represents the Tizit Assembly constituency, it only later found out that the amount was an advance payment for the ex-gratia that the state government had issued for the victims’ families and the injured people.

