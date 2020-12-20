Top StoriesRegional

“Will Officially Join Raijor Dal Tomorrow” – Kamal Kumar Medhi

By Pratidin Bureau
149

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson, Kamal Kumar Medhi, will be officially joining ‘Raijor Dal’ tomorrow (Dec 21). He will be contesting from Patacharkuchi constituency if given a ticket, he said during a book launch event on Sunday.

Medhi, who was a member of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) before joining Congress, will once again be working alongside peasant leader Akhil Gogoi in future endeavors.

Earlier on Monday, Medhi resigned from APCC due to lack of internal contention, strategy and planning of the party.

