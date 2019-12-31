“Will Plan Strategy”: General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat, who is set to take over as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday has said that he would plan his strategy for the new role after assuming the position.

General Rawat will take over as the Chief of Defence Staff the same day he demitted office as the Army chief, in a move announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.

Rawat, while talking to media after paying tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi said, “The position Chief of Army Staff has many responsibilities. Till now, I was concentrating on my obligations as Chief of Army Staff. Now that I will have a new designation, I will sit and plan a strategy for the future. I will fulfill my role as Chief of Army Staff till the handover.”

As the Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat would be in direct contact with the Prime Minister on security issues and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force would report to him. He would head the Department of Military Affairs and paid a salary equivalent to a service chief.

Rawat would be expected to integrate the operations of the armed forces in his new role and trim the weapons procurement procedures.

The United States and Maldives were among the first countries that congratulated Rawat on his appointment.