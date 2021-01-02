Top StoriesRegional

“Will Provide One Job Per Family If Elected” – Assam Congress

By Pratidin Bureau
Ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections in 2021, Assam State Congress President Ripun Bora on Friday stated that it will provide job to one member per family if voted to power.

Speaking to the media at Assam Congress headquarters in Guwahati, he also said that every BPL family will receive Rs 7,500 per month and free electricity up to 120 units.

Furthermore, farmer loans will also be waived off, he said, specifically the loans taken by women from microfinance institutions.

