Will Rajbongshi be Sahitya Sabha Adviser?

The Asam Sahitya Sabha has called a central executive meeting on Saturday morning at its ongoing 75th biannual conference at Sualkuchi to discuss and clear its stand on the burning issues confronting Assam.

There are speculations that Sabha is likely to amend its constitution to create the post of adviser for which Paramananda Rajbongshi is one of the key contenders. However, Rajbongshi declined the proposal and made it clear that ‘he opposes the creation of Sabha adviser post’.

The 75th biennial session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha began at Sualkuchi in Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday. Former director general of Assam Police, Kuladhar Saikia will take over as the new president of the Sahitya Sabha. Around 3,000 litterateurs, including locals and foreigners, are expected to throng Sualkuchi to attend the conference.