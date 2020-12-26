“Will Speak Up Everything Clearly After Joining BJP” – Ajanta Neog

Former Congress MLA Ajanta Neog, during a press conference on Saturday, said that she would speak up everything clearly “after joining the BJP”.

Neog made the remark after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at Amingaon earlier today. She added that the meeting was fruitful.

BJP’s Rajdeep Gowala, who was also present during the press meet, said the application for her joining has been filed and the party’s decision is awaited.

Ajanta Neog was officially expelled from Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday amid strong rumors of her joining the BJP. APCC cited anti-party activity as the reason of her expulsion.

Furthermore, Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Guwahati on December 25 midnight, had a series of meetings today with the core committee of BJP and also attended a function where he delivered a speech. He will be visiting Kamakhya Temple tomorrow and later move to Manipur.