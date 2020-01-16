Will support new political party: Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Thursday said that the Assam Congress will support the new regional party if formed before the 2021 assembly election. Addressing the media in Guwahati, the senior Congress leader said that Congress would support the new regional party to fight against BJP and form the government in 2021.

Reacting to AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath’s recent hint to form a political party, the veteran Congress leader said, “It is good that some of them are planning to form a new regional political party. I welcome their decision. If needed, we will support them to form the government in 2021.” “Altogether we will fight against the BJP,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said that there was no need to form a new political party, as “It would divide the non-BJP votes, which in turn benefit the saffron party itself.”