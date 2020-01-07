Will Urge Centre To Declare Sankardeva’s B’day as National Holiday: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the state government will write to the Centre seeking Srimanta Sankardeva birth anniversary to be declared as a national holiday.

Sonowal said this during a meeting held with the representatives of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha at Janata Bhawan on Monday.

The state government decided to officially celebrate the birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Sonowal also said the state government would urge the Centre for inserting the gurujona’s life and work as an exclusive chapter in the NCERT curriculum.

The Chief Minister also asked the deputy commissioner of Nagaon to allot the additional 350 bighas of land to Srimanta Sankardeva University.

The representative of Sankardeva Sangha also informed the chief minister in the meeting that the Sangha on its own is running 56 schools and four colleges and requested him for providing government aid to carry forward the academic activities.

Keeping on the request of the Sangha, Sonowal asked the education department to set a modality for giving financial grants to Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha.

The representatives also requested the CM to run the administration of the Srimanta Sankardeva University with a partnership between government and Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha to which Sonowal assured to take positive steps.