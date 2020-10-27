Wine Shops, Bars To Remain Closed Today In Bharalu-Jalukbari

In view of public peace preservation during the immersion of ‘Maa Durga idol’, country spirit shops, IMFL retailers, and all bars in select areas in the city will remain closed today (Oct 27), a government notification informed on Monday.

Areas including A.T road from Adabari covering Maligaon-Pandu area (from Bharalumukh police station point to Jalukbari covering Gotanagr area) in the city will be affected under section 52(1) of Assam Excise Act, 2000 as directed by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro.

Furthermore, the notification added that violators will be viewed severely.