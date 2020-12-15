NationalTop Stories

Winter Session of Parliament Cancelled Due to COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
77

There will be no winter session of Parliament this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that all parties favour scrapping the session to avoid any Covid spread and jump straight to the Budget session in January.

Mr Joshi confirmed this in a letter responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary’s demand for a session to discuss controversial new farm laws that are at the core of massive farmer protests on highways near Delhi.

The minister replied that he had held discussions with leaders of all parties and the consensus was not to call a session due to COVID-19, reported NDTV.

You might also like
Top Stories

Tripura: 3 Kidnapped By Suspected NLFT Militants

National

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Top Stories

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Asks 2 Lakhs To Evacuate

Regional

Court remands 11 days police custody to 19 Assam officers arrested in cash for job…

Regional

Akhil criticises Homen Borgohain on CAB mum

Regional

Disang River Brings Threat to Villagers

Comments
Loading...