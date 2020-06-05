Top StoriesRegional

With 128 cases today, Assam’s tally rises to 2243

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam reported 128 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, as the north-east’s most-populous state’s overall tally rose to 2243.

Out of the fresh cases, 37 positive cases for Covid-19 were reported from Dhubri district, 15 from Dima Hasao, 7 from Karimganj, 7 from Cachar, 7 from Baksa, 6 from Hailakandi, 3 from Udalguri, 2 from South Salmara, 2 from Dhemaji, 1 each from Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Chirang.

The state has so far reported 2,243 positive cases for Covid-19 and out of them 509 patients were discharged from hospitals.

