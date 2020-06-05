With 128 cases today, Assam’s tally rises to 2243

Assam reported 128 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, as the north-east’s most-populous state’s overall tally rose to 2243.

Out of the fresh cases, 37 positive cases for Covid-19 were reported from Dhubri district, 15 from Dima Hasao, 7 from Karimganj, 7 from Cachar, 7 from Baksa, 6 from Hailakandi, 3 from Udalguri, 2 from South Salmara, 2 from Dhemaji, 1 each from Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Chirang.

📌Alert ~ 90 new cases of #COVID19+



37 Dhubri, 15 D Hasao, 7 K'ganj, 7 Cachar, 7 Baksa, 6 H'kandi, 3 Udalguri, 2 S Salmara, 2 Dhemaji, 1 each Nalbari/Barpeta/Bongaigaon/Chirang



↗️Total cases 2243

↗️Recovered 509

↗️Active cases 1727

↗️Deaths 04



11:05 PM/June 5/Day's total 128 pic.twitter.com/YEfgbhv7ls — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 5, 2020

The state has so far reported 2,243 positive cases for Covid-19 and out of them 509 patients were discharged from hospitals.