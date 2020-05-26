With 156 COVID-19 Cases, Assam records highest Single Day Spike

Assam reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 156 confirmed cases on Monday. The tally of COVID-19 in the state stands at 548 till yesterday with the maximum number of cases. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, said that the cases found positive are mostly from the returnees from outside and were in the quarantine centers.

The day started with 35 new cases from seven districts in the state including the first patient from Dhemaji, the only district out of 33 in Assam, which had not recorded any Covid-19 positive case till Sunday. With the 35 cases, the state’s tally reached 427 in the early morning on Monday followed with 39 more cases taking the tally to 466. By late evening, 82 cases were reported taking the total to 548 cases.

Assam recorded its first positive case on March 31 when a 52-year-old cancer patient was found to be infected with the coronavirus. It took another 37 days for the figure to reach 50 on May 7 and just 10 days to double and reach the 100 figure mark on May 17.

The figure doubled again to reach 200 cases four days later on May 21 and it crossed 400 cases in another four days on Monday. The latest surge in positive cases has happened in the past 7-10 days since the ban on inter-state movement was lifted on May 4.

According to the health minister, the surge happened in the past seven days and therefore, the recovery rate dropped to 16% in comparison to the national figure of 41%.