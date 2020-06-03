With highest spike of 269 cases, Assam’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1,830

A record single-day spike of 269 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Assam past the 1800-mark on Wednesday and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 4, authorities said.

Out of the fresh cases, 59 positive cases for Covid-19 were reported from Dhubri district, 14 cases from Nagaon, 1 from Udalguri.

Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted saying, “74 new cases of #COVID19+ 59 Dhubri, 14 Nagaon, 1 Udalguri, Update 10:55 PM/June 3/Day’s total as of now 269”

Update 10:55 PM/June 3/Day's total as of now 269#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/EjkmivD0pz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2020

The state has so far reported 1,830 positive cases for Covid-19 and out of them 413 patients were discharged from hospitals.