WMO lauds IMD for timely prediction on Cyclone Amphan

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has commended India Meteorological Department’s forecast updates on super cyclone Amphan. Their timely alert has been deemed as the best practice by WMO.

WMO is the weather arm of the United Nations and it has praised IMD’s measures in a letter addressed to the IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra. The WMO Secretary-General E Manaenkova said the cyclone advisories were provided to the WMO and, in particular, Bangladesh which was also affected by the storm, reported PTI. The letter was sent by WMO to IMD on 2 June.

The IMD is in charge of the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones over the North Indian Ocean.