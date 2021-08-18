Video: Woman Assaulted By 300 Men In Lahore

In what brings to light the rising violence against women in Pakistan, A case has been registered by police in Lahore on Tuesday against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting a woman and her companions at the city’s Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, the Independence Day.

According to reports, the incident also raises several questions over women’s freedom and safety in Pakistan. The woman has been identified as a TikToker from Pakistan. Netizens have also reacted with rage to a video of the incident, which was being circulated on social media recently.

An FIR has been registered at the Lorry Adda police station, a Dawn report said.

As per the FIR filed, the woman and her six companions were attacked by around 300 to 400 people while filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

“People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air,” the complainant said.

Her companions were also assaulted while her ring and earrings were “forcibly taken” along with a mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card and Rs 15,000 that he had with him, the woman said.

Pakistani politicians and celebrities have slammed the incident and shared many tweets.

The FIR has been registered under sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sajid Kiyani, DIG Operations, Lahore has ordered the superintendent of police to take “immediate legal action” against the suspects in the incident, report stated.