Woman Brutally Attacked In Noonmati

An unidentified miscreant allegedly tried killing a woman in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was brutally attacked by the miscreant with sharp weapons while she was returning after purchasing groceries.

The local resident in the area caught the miscreant while the incident was underway.

The severely wounded woman was admitted to the hospital.

The Noonmati police are carrying out an investigation.

It has been reported that the victim belongs to Nijorapar of Salbari area in Noonmati, while, the miscreant is also from Noonmati.