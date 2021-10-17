Woman Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Brahmaputra River In Biswanath

A case of suicide reportedly took place in the Biswanath Ghat area of Biswanath Chariali in Assam on Sunday morning.

The person who committed suicide has been identified as Ms. Priyanka Gogoi of Biswanath Chariali.

According to sources, the deceased was a school teacher by profession.

As told by locals, Priyanka committed suicide by jumping into the Brahmaputra river along with her scooty on Sunday morning.

Few Fishermen of the Biswanath Ghat area recovered the dead body of Priyanka Gogoi today.

Meanwhile, the Biswanath Police have taken the dead body for post mortem.

The reason for the commitment to suicide is still unknown.