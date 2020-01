Police have launched investigations into an incident where a woman committed suicide on Sunday evening.

Sources said that the body of the woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her rent house in Sankardev complex, Jalukbari.

The woman identified as Mochumi Saikia Saharia, is claimed to have hanged herself over a fight with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, police have sent the body for postmortem.

The accused boyfriend was taken into custody, police said.