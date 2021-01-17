Woman Kills Drunken Husband In Lakhimpur

Pratidin Bureau
In an unprecedented incident, a man was brutally murdered by his wife in Lakhimpur’s Dhalpur on Saturday night.

As per reports, the incident took place when the husband, in an intoxicated state, abused his wife and son. In the heat of the moment, his wife, Rupa Hazarika, picked up a rod and beat him mercilessly, resulting in his death.

The deceased, identified as one Makhan Hazarika, worked as a Havildar at IRBN in Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, sources say that Hazarika used to torture his wife time to time.

Dhalpur police arrested the accused wife soon after the incident and detained the son for questioning. Investigation is underway.

