Woman Kills Mother-in-Law with Snakebite to Hide Extramarital Affair

In a sensational incident, a woman killed her mother-in-law with a snake bite. The incident took place in a village in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

According to reports, the daughter-in-law, Alpana, had an extramarital affair with a guy, a resident a Jaipur. Alpana, her lover Manish and his friend Krishna Kumar were recently arrested for the murder of Subodh Devi, Alpana’s mother-in-law as she comes to know about her extramarital affair.

Alpana and her mother-in-law used to live together as her husband who is deployed in the Indian Army stays outside.

Alpana got married to Sachin on December 12, 2018. While her husband was away, she had an extramarital affair with Manish and used to be on call quite often which is when Subodh Devi got a whiff of the affair and started taunting her for always being on phone.

Alpana and her boyfriend planned to kill her mother-in-law when she started becoming a hindrance in her love story and on June 2, 2019, they killed Subodh Devi with snakebite.

However, after one and a half months of her death, Alpana’s in-laws had suspicions about her and filed a police complaint. They even provided some concrete proof. The family gave police telephone numbers of Alpana and Manish.

On June 2, there were 124 calls between the two numbers and 19 calls were made between Alpana and Krishna Kumar. Some messages were also shared between these numbers. The police completed the case and found Alpana, Manish and his friend Krishna Kumar guilty of Subodh Devi’s murder and they were arrested on January 4, 2020.