A woman had died in a suspected hit and run accident in Bokakhat’s Sapjuri on Thursday night.

The identity of the woman could not be ascertained as her body was in a very bad shape when discovered. Her face was left unrecognizable and her body disfigured in the gruesome accident.

As per sources, the woman is suspected to have been raped in the middle of the night before she was killed.

Furthermore, the vehicle which hit the woman reportedly fled the scene.