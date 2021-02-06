Women Commandos Inducted In CRPF’s Elite Anti-Naxal Unit

In a first, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday inducted women commandos in its anti-Naxal Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit. They will undergo training and be sent to Naxal hit areas thereafter.

The women commandos have been inducted on the occasion of the 88th all-women battalion Raising day. An all women brass band was also introduced for the first time in the CRPF named ‘all Mahila brass band’.

“Mahila personnel of CRPF forming the first all-women brass band will also undergo a training course to acquire the requisite skills on the musical instruments. It deserves pertinent to mention that the force already has an all-women pipe band,” CRPF said in a press release.

The introduction of the 88th Mahila battalion of CRPF, which is the first of its kind in the world, was another step towards women empowerment, the release stated.

“CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting women commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion. Notably, 88th Mahila Battalion of CRPF has the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world,” the CRPF said.

“The force has a history of empowered women warriors who have not just brought laurels to the force but have also made the country proud by conspicuous gallantry both at home in India and abroad in several UN peacekeeping missions. Gender neutrality adds to the diversity of the force empowered women make an empowered family which eventually empowers the nation,” Director General CRPF AP Maheshwari said.

“34 women personnel from the 6 Mahila Battalions of CRPF who are joining the COBRA today will undergo a strenuous CoBRA pre-induction training of 3 months,” the CRPF added.

History in making: The first batch of CRPF Women Warriors joins the elite CoBRA. The batch will undergo strenuous @CoBRASECTORHQ pre-induction training and will then be posted in LWE areas alongside their male counterparts.



Congratulations to the new entrants.#Narishakti pic.twitter.com/wshaOW2gAe — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 6, 2021

According to the press release, they will be imparted next-level training in firing and special weapons, tactical planning, fieldcraft, explosives, and jungle survival skills which will reinforce their physical capabilities and tactical acumen. They will be posted in LWE areas alongside their male counterparts after the completion of the training.

The battalion has complete 34 glorious years in service of the country as well as abroad in the UN peacekeeping missions. So far, seven brave hearts of the battalion have made sacrifices at the alter of duty. The women warriors of this battalion are proud recipients of several gallantry medals including the highest peacetime gallantry award-The Ashok Chakra.