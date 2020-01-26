Women CRPF Bikers Make R-day Parade Debut

An all-woman bikers contingent of the CRPF has made its debut and showcased daredevil stunts at the January 26 Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Inspector Seema Nag led the Dare Devils and saluted while standing atop a moving motorcycle.

Head Constable Meena Chaudhary showed the ready position to fire two 9mm pistols in both her hands while she balanced herself on her motorcycle.

After that four daredevils donning different uniforms worn by the force balanced themselves on one motorcycle and came to Rajpath. This formation was led by Head Constable Katke Lata.







They were followed by the daredevilry of four women, three of whom aimed their rifles in different directions while the motorcycle was being driven by Constable Sonia.

Then came the CRPF Flag March where seven daredevil women riders carried the flag of CRPF. Head Constable Pratima Behra led this formation.

65 CRPF women in total performed 9 motorcycle-borne stunts on 18 Royal Enfield Classic 350s.